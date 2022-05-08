SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIFGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIF opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

