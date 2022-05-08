SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIF opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.