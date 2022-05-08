SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $148.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.88.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $132.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.17. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $125.11 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 171,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after buying an additional 18,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 513,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,084,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.