Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $105.71. 2,872,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,314. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.05 and its 200-day moving average is $143.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

