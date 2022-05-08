Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.13. The stock had a trading volume of 351,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,260. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.54. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

