SnowSwap Price Reaches $1.26 on Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003592 BTC on exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $585,659.16 and $25,299.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00187584 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00477906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00038592 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,710.06 or 1.98407604 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.