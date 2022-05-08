Soda Coin (SOC) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Soda Coin (SOC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Soda Coin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Soda Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $15.13 million and approximately $194,374.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,663.24 or 1.00005664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00029200 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

