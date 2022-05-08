Sonen Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASI traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.23. 1,475,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,437. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.98 and a 200-day moving average of $215.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

