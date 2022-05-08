Sonen Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 702,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $167.45. 5,724,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.62 and its 200-day moving average is $181.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.