Sonen Capital LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.2% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,737,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,121,224. The stock has a market cap of $204.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

