Sonen Capital LLC Invests $1.58 Million in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Cooper Companies makes up about 1.5% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cooper Companies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $10.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.55. 374,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.93 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.54.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $294,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

