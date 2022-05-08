Sonen Capital LLC Invests $625,000 in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Sonen Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Southern First Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SFST. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 17.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFST traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $357.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69.

Several research firms recently commented on SFST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

