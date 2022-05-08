Sonen Capital LLC Invests $974,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,691,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,112,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,079,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 714,002 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. 2,486,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

