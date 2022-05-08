Sonen Capital LLC Makes New $481,000 Investment in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Umpqua by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. 2,152,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,038. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $332,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

