Sonen Capital LLC Takes $2.95 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up approximately 2.9% of Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $7.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.89. The stock had a trading volume of 626,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $184.21 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.64.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

