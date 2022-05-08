Sonen Capital LLC Takes $454,000 Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Sonen Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Independent Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 488.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 190,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IBCP traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 114,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,911. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $414.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

