Sonen Capital LLC Takes $740,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Okta by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Okta by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,135,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.48.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $8.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,985,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,148. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.96 and its 200 day moving average is $192.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

