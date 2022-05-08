Sonen Capital LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Intel makes up 1.7% of Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Intel by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. 40,910,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,545,052. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

