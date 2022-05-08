Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Announces Earnings Results

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sotera Health updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.99 EPS.
Sotera Health stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.15. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.37.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SHC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.
About Sotera Health (Get Rating)
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
