Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 2,451 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,292 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

In other news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

