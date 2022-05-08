Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,157 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $19,121,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

