Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 246.67%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.