Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $461,000 in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 188.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 115,070 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PDCO stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

