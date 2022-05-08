Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $517,000 in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,881 shares during the period. New Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,918,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $25.48 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

