Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $15.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.02. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.19.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

