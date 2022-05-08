Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 11,920 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 112,030 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after buying an additional 1,329,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,680,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,617,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Hovde Group raised Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

