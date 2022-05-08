Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 393 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS opened at $34.29 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

Las Vegas Sands Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.