Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 4,013 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,127,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after buying an additional 694,366 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,652,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,543,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 469,613 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,965,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,789,000 after purchasing an additional 331,790 shares during the period. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,505,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $30.39.

