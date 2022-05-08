S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $441.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $467.57.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $345.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.94 and a 200-day moving average of $424.46. S&P Global has a one year low of $337.96 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in S&P Global by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after buying an additional 700,082 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,336,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

