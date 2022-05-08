SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.30

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $1.09. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 20,551 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPAR Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in SPAR Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPAR Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in SPAR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.