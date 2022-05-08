SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,490,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $43,986,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,641,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,375,430. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.69.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

