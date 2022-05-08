Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) will post $328.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $298.59 million and the highest is $354.01 million. Spire posted sales of $327.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of SR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 586,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,287. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.72. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,621 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,524,000 after buying an additional 498,156 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 48,001.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after buying an additional 489,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $26,396,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,824,000 after buying an additional 336,825 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

