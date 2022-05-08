Spire (NYSE:SR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Spire updated its FY22 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $73.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average is $66.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Spire’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after buying an additional 336,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,121,000 after buying an additional 237,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spire by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Spire by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 503,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,829,000 after buying an additional 44,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 432,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

