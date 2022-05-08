Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPOT. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.31.

Shares of SPOT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.68. 3,018,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,723. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.45. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $95.22 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

