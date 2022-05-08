Sprott Inc. (SII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 31st

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Sprott has a payout ratio of 43.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE SII opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sprott has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SII shares. TD Securities downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 172.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

