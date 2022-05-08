Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.51

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 532880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Squarespace by 133.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,097 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Squarespace by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd raised its holdings in Squarespace by 34.6% in the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180,944 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,927,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

