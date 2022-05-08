Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Increased to GBX 690 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 690 ($8.62) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.75) to GBX 800 ($9.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 640 ($8.00) to GBX 750 ($9.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 671.67 ($8.39).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 560 ($7.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 508.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 493.21. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 590 ($7.37).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.03), for a total value of £64,098.93 ($80,073.62). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.15), for a total transaction of £69,470.40 ($86,783.76). Insiders sold a total of 36,608 shares of company stock worth $18,048,386 in the last quarter.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.