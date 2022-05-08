Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $732.00

Shares of Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 732 ($9.14) and traded as high as GBX 744 ($9.29). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.14), with a volume of 84,315 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 732 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 733.06. The stock has a market cap of £715.41 million and a PE ratio of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92.
About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS)
