Standard Protocol Price Tops $0.0932 (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0932 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $219,531.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 500,635.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00068770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00183724 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.00537386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00038967 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,498.57 or 1.97051505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.