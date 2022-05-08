Starfox Financial Services LLC Takes $11.43 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 134,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 817,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after purchasing an additional 162,773 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,506,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,860,000. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,816,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,351,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,604,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $82.88. 6,375,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,214. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.