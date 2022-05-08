Starfox Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,604,000. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,752,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.90. 9,398,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313,024. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

