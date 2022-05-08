Stealth (XST) Market Capitalization Tops $613,981.18

Stealth (XST) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $613,981.18 and $246.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stealth has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002029 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007873 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

