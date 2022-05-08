Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $54.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 678,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,643. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.10. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

