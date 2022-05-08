Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Has $10.22 Million Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,484 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ABCB stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 476,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,996. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

