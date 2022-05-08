Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Has $38.41 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 827,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial accounts for about 4.6% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $38,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,408,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.