Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Has $8.67 Million Stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.68% of TriCo Bancshares worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. 87,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $48.96.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

In related news, Director Anthony L. Leggio acquired 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,214.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

