Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Invests $13.12 Million in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 483,583 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,115,000. First Busey accounts for about 1.6% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.86% of First Busey as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 4,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at $644,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BUSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. 223,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.93.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

First Busey Profile (Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.