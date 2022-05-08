Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 2.2% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. 9,087,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,834,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $59.73.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

