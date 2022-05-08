Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Purchases 65,377 Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,095 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,377 shares during the quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 1.12% of CapStar Financial worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 128,012 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,790,000 after acquiring an additional 28,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CSTR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. 34,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $451.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

CapStar Financial Profile (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.