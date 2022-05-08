Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 700 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Popular accounts for about 2.7% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.34% of Popular worth $22,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Popular in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 9.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Popular in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Popular in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.83. 429,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,780. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average of $84.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.97. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

