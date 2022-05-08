StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get ContraFect alerts:

CFRX stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.50. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 176,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ContraFect by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 16,745 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in ContraFect by 2.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in ContraFect by 2.4% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 134,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.